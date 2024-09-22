Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO) Stake Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,297,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,546 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.80% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF worth $34,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF Stock Performance

BATS PSMO opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.38.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (PSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMO was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

