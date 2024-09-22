TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stake Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,681 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $37,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 50.8% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 121,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

