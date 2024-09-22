Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 547,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,882,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.49% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Oxford Industries stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

