Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,455,849 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,180,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of UiPath as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 40.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.49 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

