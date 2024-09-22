Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 3,713 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $61,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $921.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.79 billion, a PE ratio of 135.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $895.06 and its 200 day moving average is $838.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,229 shares of company stock worth $410,002,456. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.