Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,641 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of Teradata worth $58,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $54,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of TDC opened at $29.07 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

