Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,708,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 139,971 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.60% of SunCoke Energy worth $46,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

