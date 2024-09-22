Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,391,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,356 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Wabash National worth $52,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 66.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 407,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,175,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,095,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 180,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 120,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

WNC stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $872.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.53. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

