Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $67.97 Million in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,122,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,639 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $22,784,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,955 shares of company stock worth $3,303,771. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.66. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $72.74.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.