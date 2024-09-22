Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $63.01 Million Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,937 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 7.79% of Clearwater Paper worth $63,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 30.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:CLW opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $510.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $586.40 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

