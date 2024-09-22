Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,692 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.41% of American Woodmark worth $66,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth $1,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,017,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 66.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Down 2.1 %

American Woodmark stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

About American Woodmark

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

