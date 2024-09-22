Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,789 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $56,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,200,000 after buying an additional 80,312 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 82,774 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Omnicell by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 228,093 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $2,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $53.37.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

