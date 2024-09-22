Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,578,822 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 25,005.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,585,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578,822 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 3.81% of Fox Factory worth $76,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,793,000 after buying an additional 228,339 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $53,294,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 913,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $100.82.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

