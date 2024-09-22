Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 463,257 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $77,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WGO opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

