Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $82.29 Million Investment in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,033,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,286,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 7.54% of Guess? as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 186.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 72.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Guess? Price Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.92. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

