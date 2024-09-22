Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 69.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 473,750 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,399 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $49,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Illumina by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup increased their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $148.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

