Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 27,125 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,397 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after acquiring an additional 644,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 525,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,175,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 323,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 14.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

