DRW Securities LLC Sells 21,739 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,739 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

