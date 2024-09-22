DRW Securities LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKB. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000.
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86.
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.
