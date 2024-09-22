DRW Securities LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 149,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,861,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.
iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA EWY opened at $63.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $69.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.
About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.
