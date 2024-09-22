DRW Securities LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 149,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,861,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $63.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $69.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.