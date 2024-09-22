196,191 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI) Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 196,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FXI opened at $27.15 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92.

