DRW Securities LLC Invests $150.19 Million in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,783,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,194,000. Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) accounts for approximately 6.0% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Separately, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $21.46 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

