Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,700 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 3.78% of Hub Group worth $101,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.19.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

