Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of MasterBrand worth $99,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in MasterBrand by 246.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 109,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MasterBrand by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,797,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 338,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MasterBrand by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,508,000 after purchasing an additional 346,346 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MasterBrand by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBC stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,520 shares in the company, valued at $726,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,266.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,806 shares of company stock worth $365,567. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

