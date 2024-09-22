JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,019.02

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,019.02 ($13.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,028 ($13.58). JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 1,016 ($13.42), with a volume of 316,708 shares traded.

JPMorgan Indian Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 42.02, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £704.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,018.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 973.96.

JPMorgan Indian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.