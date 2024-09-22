Brunner (LON:BUT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,372.70

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,372.70 ($18.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,405 ($18.56). Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,390 ($18.36), with a volume of 75,207 shares trading hands.

Brunner Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,372.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,332.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £593.39 million, a P/E ratio of 574.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Brunner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Brunner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.41%.

Brunner Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

