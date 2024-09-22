Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $125.05

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.05 and traded as high as $128.25. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $128.16, with a volume of 6,967 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.91.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.