Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 11,817 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 891.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares during the period. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,478,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,934.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,715.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,455.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $1,951.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,582.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.