Murray International (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $252.57

Shares of Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.57 ($3.34) and traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.36). Murray International shares last traded at GBX 249.50 ($3.30), with a volume of 900,531 shares trading hands.

Murray International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 252.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.95.

Murray International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

About Murray International

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

