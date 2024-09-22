Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $151.63

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.63 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 152.40 ($2.01). Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 151.60 ($2.00), with a volume of 1,054,121 shares trading hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.15. The stock has a market cap of £571.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

About Edinburgh Worldwide

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

