Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.84. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 21,864 shares.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 10.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 57.7% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 223,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,718 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 254.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 254,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

