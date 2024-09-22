Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.80. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 18,733 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Tuniu
Tuniu Trading Down 0.7 %
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%.
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tuniu
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.