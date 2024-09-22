Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.80. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 18,733 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tuniu Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

