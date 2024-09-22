ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.73

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $10.38. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 15,818,600 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOIL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

