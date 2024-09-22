Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.62

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$94.62 and traded as low as C$89.07. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$90.16, with a volume of 228,733 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$136.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.00.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$95.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$94.62.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.85) by C$2.29. The company had revenue of C$429.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.50 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 12.8202568 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total value of C$530,779.18. In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total value of C$530,779.18. Also, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total transaction of C$350,035.00. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

