Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.00. Aspen Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 430,632 shares.
Aspen Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.
About Aspen Group
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.
