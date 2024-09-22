Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.13

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.13 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 35.70 ($0.47). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 35.90 ($0.47), with a volume of 165,192 shares.

Futura Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.09. The company has a market capitalization of £108.37 million, a PE ratio of -3,590.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Futura Medical news, insider James Henry Barder sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £102,500 ($135,402.91). 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

