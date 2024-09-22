Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $0.57. Energous shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 228,550 shares trading hands.

Energous Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.14. Energous had a negative return on equity of 203.70% and a negative net margin of 5,276.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

About Energous

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energous stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Energous Co. ( NASDAQ:WATT Free Report ) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 408,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.24% of Energous worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.