Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.97

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.80. Cielo shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 59,100 shares traded.

Cielo Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $475.69 million during the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.54%.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.