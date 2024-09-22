Rye Patch Gold (CVE:RPM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Rye Patch Gold Corp. (CVE:RPM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as low as C$1.05. Rye Patch Gold shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 58,513 shares changing hands.
Rye Patch Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.06.
About Rye Patch Gold
Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda.
