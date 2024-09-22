DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.75

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and traded as high as $16.02. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 59,637 shares changing hands.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
