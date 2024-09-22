DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.75

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and traded as high as $16.02. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 59,637 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

