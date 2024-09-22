Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.25

Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.25 and traded as low as $43.50. Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.