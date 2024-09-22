Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.62

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.62 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 741,946 shares traded.

Tekcapital Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £12.88 million, a PE ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.61.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

