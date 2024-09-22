Beldex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.78 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $362.87 million and $10.78 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.83 or 0.04107452 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00042730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,462,787 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,762,787 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

