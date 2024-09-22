Venus Hits Market Capitalization of $117.58 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for $7.19 or 0.00011483 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $117.58 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00265201 BTC.

About Venus

Venus’ genesis date was November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,347,549 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.