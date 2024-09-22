Saga (SAGA) Price Reaches $2.44 on Top Exchanges

Saga (SAGA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Saga has a market capitalization of $250.12 million and $57.31 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Saga has traded 59.5% higher against the US dollar. One Saga token can currently be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00003900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00265201 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,033,941,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,388,774 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,033,872,183 with 102,363,347 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.42558902 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $56,611,787.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars.

