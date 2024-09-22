Streamr (DATA) Reaches Market Cap of $47.08 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Streamr has a market capitalization of $47.08 million and $20.65 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,125,323,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,063,403,853 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

