Humanscape (HUM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.44 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and $2.48 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



Humanscape Profile

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is hippocrat.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

