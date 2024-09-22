ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 398,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANSS

ANSYS Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $320.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.72 and a 200-day moving average of $325.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.