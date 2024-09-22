Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $67.46 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.33% of Weyerhaeuser worth $67,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after buying an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,599,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,351,000 after purchasing an additional 193,087 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,584,000 after purchasing an additional 804,650 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 31.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,178,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,247,000 after purchasing an additional 769,149 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

