The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 751.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 722,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,702 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Western Union were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 56,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

